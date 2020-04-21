Ashton Sanders, Jeffrey Wright And Yahya Abdul Mateen II Star In New Netflix Film “All Day And A Night” [VIDEO]

Joe Robert Cole, co-writer of ‘Black Panther‘, brought together an all-star ensemble including Ashton Sanders, Jeffrey Wright and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for the new Netflix movie ‘All Day And A Night’.

As soft-spoken Jahkor Abraham Lincoln (Ashton Sanders, Moonlight) struggles to keep his dream of rapping alive amidst a gang war in Oakland, his ill-fated life and real-world responsibilities drive him further and further across the line of right and wrong with tragic consequences. Landing in prison beside his father, J.D. (Jeffrey Wright, Westworld) whom he never wanted to be like, Jahkor embarks on an unlikely journey of self-discovery, exploring the events that unite them, in hopes of helping his newborn son break a cycle that feels unavoidable. A powerful film from Black Panther co-writer Joe Robert Cole, ALL DAY AND A NIGHT is produced by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson (The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story), and Jared Ian Goldman (Ingrid Goes West).

Are you excited to see this one? We already know Joe Robert Cole has a dope pen game AND the three male leads have been phenomenal in past projects. We’re definitely putting it on our watch list.