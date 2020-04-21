The Fraggles Are BACK In Apple TV+'s “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!"

Dance Your Cares Away! The Fraggles Are BACK & Wackier Than Ever In Apple TV+’s “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!”

- By Bossip Staff
Fraggle Rock: Rock On! poster

Source: Apple TV+

The Fraggles are BACK in Apple’s “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!”–a new, original collection of mini-episodes premiering TODAY (like, right now) for free exclusively on Apple TV+.

The beloved stars of the classic ’80s series (Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley and Uncle Traveling Matt) join together again for new stories and classic Fraggle jams that show everyone how we’re all connected through friendship.

New mini-episodes will continue to premiere globally for free, every Tuesday.

