Well Look Who It Is: Isaiah Rashad Returns With New Track “Why Worry” For TDE Fan Appreciation Week

Isaiah Rashad is a real international man of mystery these days, especially when it comes to when his next album is gonna drop. The man can’t even tweet without hundreds of fans hopping into his replies with, “drop the album” over and over again–but luckily for us, we’ve finally gotten a little taste of new solo music from the rapper for the first time in years.

On Tuesday night, Rashad dropped a new song titled “Why Worry” in honor of TDE Fan Appreciation Week. Before him, his labelmate Ab-Soul released “Dangerookipawaa Freestyle” and Zacari dropped “Edamame” and “This Woman’s Work” featuring Che Ecru. There’s no word on what TDE artists will finish off the week just yet, but Top Dawg fans everywhere were giddy to find out Isaiah Rashad was on the roster.

Like we mentioned before, “Why Worry” is the first solo drop for the rapper in a long time, since his last album, The Sun’s Tirade, came out in 2016.

Rashad took to Twitter before releasing this new track to tease fans, saying he might share a loosie before his upcoming project arrives…whenever that is. The rapper also mentioned that the arrival of an album single “depends” on how things progress with the current pandemic.

Listen to “Why Worry” for yourself down below: