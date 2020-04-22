For Your Viewing Pleasure: Check Out Missy Elliott’s New Visual For “Cool Off” [Video]

Before you even press play on a Missy Elliott music video, you already know it’s gonna be something special every single time.

Late Tuesday night, the rapper dropped off her latest masterpiece, a video for her track, “Cool Off.” Luckily for fans, the Daniel Russell-directed video marks the fourth visual drop within the past year, following up videos for “DripDemeanor,” “Throw It Back,” and “Why I Still Love You.”

In this video, Missy is back in the museum, getting her groove on with some dancing statues, stilt walkers, and twerkers wearing bright neon colors. The hip-hop legend even undergoes several transformations throughout the course of the video, going from being a bronze-painted statue into a doll, then into a center piece made out of pop art.