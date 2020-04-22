For Your Viewing Pleasure: Check Out Missy Elliott’s New Visual For “Cool Off” [Video]

Check Out Missy Elliott's New Visual For "Cool Off" [Video]
Before you even press play on a Missy Elliott music video, you already know it’s gonna be something special every single time.
Late Tuesday night, the rapper dropped off her latest masterpiece, a video for her track, “Cool Off.” Luckily for fans, the Daniel Russell-directed video marks the fourth visual drop within the past year, following up videos for “DripDemeanor,” “Throw It Back,” and “Why I Still Love You.”
In this video, Missy is back in the museum, getting her groove on with some dancing statues, stilt walkers, and twerkers wearing bright neon colors. The hip-hop legend even undergoes several transformations throughout the course of the video, going from being a bronze-painted statue into a doll, then into a center piece made out of pop art.
Toward the tail end of the video, Teyana Taylor turns up to provide some words of encouragement to a young dancer, saying, “Listen, I want you to go out there, and I want you to go get it. Go follow your dreams.”
“Cool Off” appeared on Missy’s 2019 EP, Iconology, which dropped shortly before she received MTV’s Video Vanguard Award. Check out Missy Elliott’s latest music video for yourself down below:
