“I Already Learned My Lesson” Reginae Says She Won’t Date Another Rapper Following Her Break-Up With YFN Lucci

It’s safe to say Reginae’s split from YFN Lucci had a big effect on her, so big that she claims she’s never going to date a rapper again.

Following their split last year, Lil Wayne’s daughter is finally opening up about the break-up, letting fans know that her time dating someone in the Hip-Hop world has already run out. In an Instagram Live session with Shekinah from Love & Hip Hop, she went even more in-depth about her split from Lucci.

“I don’t care how old I get or how young I am, I will never allow no man to post a girl shaking they azz,” Reginae explained in the video. “I don’t care if she’s shaking it to your music. It’s a respect thing. Maybe that’s just not me. Maybe that’s just not my crowd. But I will never be cool with no man going to no party with no hecka naked girls shoving cucumbers anywhere.” That’s when she doubled down, letting Shekinah and all the fans present in the live know: “I would never date a rapper again. I already learned my lesson.”

Earlier this week, Reginae shared some of the advice her dad gave her following the break-up.

“To hear my daddy tell me that Lucci, he loves you probably, but he’s not in love with you because of the actions and the things that he’s doing,” she recalled an episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle. “My father told me that sometimes when people don’t know love themselves, they can’t love other people, and you can’t blame them for that.”

She also told BOSSIP that both she has no plans to reconcile with her rapper ex.