COVIDiot Quote Of The Day: “There Are More Important Things Than Living” – Thirsty Texas Trump-Suckin’ Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

Some of the public comments we’ve heard from elected officials during this coronavirus pandemic will undoubtedly go into the A$$hole Hall of Fame when it’s all said and done. This one in particular though is first-ballot, all-time terrible, Michael Jordan of stupidity.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has doubled-down on some dumbassery that he put forth the other day on Faux News with Phucker Carlson via NBCNews:

“We are crushing the economy.” “And what I said when I was with you that night, there are more important things than living. And that’s saving this country for my children and my grandchildren and saving this country for all of us,” Patrick said Monday night. He went on to say that he didn’t want to die but that “we’ve got to take some risks and get back in the game and get this country back up and running.”

There. Are. More. Important. Things. Than. Living.

People voted for this guy to be a government official and he thinks that its ok to die from an infectious disease and/or kill people with said disease if it means “saving this country”.

A devil soup cookie if we ever saw one. No, this wasn’t taken out of context. Peep what this fool had to say in the video below.

SMFH.