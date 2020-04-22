Pure Positivity: GA COVID-19 Patient Recovers In Time For Her 100th Birthday

There’s beautiful news to share about someone considered high risk having an amazing recovery from coronavirus. Doctors and nurses in Albany, Georgia cheered and celebrated as their patient Maude Burke was released after a 17-day hospitalization for COVID-19.

WKRC Local 12 reports that the 99-year-old will turn 100 in just a few months and elated medical staff couldn’t wait to share the news on Facebook.

“We continue to celebrate with our #COVID-19 patients when they get well enough to go home from our hospitals,” a viral post from Phoebe Putney Health System read. “This celebration was extra special. Maude Burke is … is the oldest COVID-19 patient we’ve been able to discharge. Her strength and determination are amazing, and we wish her well as she continues to recover. Thank you for being an inspiration, Ms. Maude!”

Ms. Burke’s recovery from coronavirus comes amid news that Albany, Georgia is a hotspot for COVID-19. Albany currently is the fourth-worst hit in the country, with 659 cases for every 100,000 people and experts believe the rampant spread came from attendance at two funerals.

Similar to Ms. Burke, a 102-year-old Italian woman recently made international headlines after she too beat coronavirus. Ms. Italica Grondona came down with the dangerous virus and was admitted with mild heart failure in early March, reported CNN. After a 20-day hospitalization in Genoa, Italy Grondona now nicknamed “Highlander–The Immortal” was released.