ISSA Earth Day Celebration! “Here We Are: Notes For Living On Planet Earth” Is Mesmerizingly MUST Watch Content [VIDEO]

Today is Earth Day, and if you haven’t already watched, it’s the perfect time for the new family friendly animated short “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth” which is currently available for your viewing pleasure exclusively on Apple TV+.

Watch the trailer below:

Wasn’t that the most soothing, mesmerizing movie trailer you’ve watched in a long time?

Voiced by Meryl Streep, Chris O’Dowd, Jacob Tremblay and Ruth Negga the movie is a love letter to Earth from author Oliver Jeffers, based on his No. 1 New York Times Bestseller and 2017’s No. 1 TIME Best Book of the Year, about a precocious 7-year-old who learns about the wonders of the planet from his parents and from a mysterious exhibit at the aptly titled Museum of Everything over the course of Earth Day.

We’ve got another clip, aptly titled “Time Is Precious” for you as well.

The short is only 36 minutes and both entertaining and educational. It’s definitely on our watchlist for Earth Day. “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth” is available on Apple TV + right NOW!