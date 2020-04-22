S#!t Is Real: Westside Gunn Goes In-Depth About #PrayForParis And Battling COVID-19 On Hot 97 “I Thought I Was Gonna Die” [Video]

The release of his new album Pray For Paris marked a special time in the career of Buffalo rapper Westside Gunn. But while he was celebrating he was also recuperating.

Gunn was diagnosed with coronavirus just a short time after returning home from Paris for fashion week. The disease was very unkind to him and he opened up about what it was like to deal with while talking to Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg.

