Congratulations! ‘Clark Sisters’ Star Raven Goodwin Welcomes Baby Girl

Raven Goodwin is a new mommy. The actress known for starring on “Being Mary Jane” and most recently as Denise Clark in Lifetime’s “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel”, has welcomed a bouncing baby girl. The actress, 27, announced her baby’s birth via Instagram and shared that “Married To Medicine’s” Dr. Jackie delivered her daughter on April 15.

“I’ve been a mommy for a week,” Raven captioned a pic announcing her daughter’s name, Riley’Rosa Bell Battle. “Wow. Her soul is sooo beautiful. She was born on a Wednesday as was I. She has a head full of hair & she is sooooo stunning. She loves music, the sound of her daddy’s voice, and her mamas touch.” “Riley’Rosa Bell Battle April 15th, 2020 1:23 am 7lbs 3oz #LOVE Thank you to the Staff at Northside & @therealdrjackie for getting her here safe and sound.”

Congratulations!

Godwin is engaged to finance executive Wiley Battle. The two announced their engagement in November.

The good news is continuing to pour in this month for the new mom. Lifetime previously announced that their “Clark Sisters” biopic was their highest-rated original movie in the past four years and had 2.7 million viewers during its April 11th debut. A press release also stated that the biopic’s ratings made it “the strongest original movie on all of television for 2020 across key demos.”

Wow!

Congrats to Rave Goodwin on the good news all around.