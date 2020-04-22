Not So Fast! Rihanna Reportedly Had ‘No Idea’ Dad Had Coronavirus, Didn’t Send Him A Ventilator

We had a feeling this story sounded shaky but we were hoping we were wrong.

Rihanna’s dad Ronald Fenty made international headlines when he gave an interview to not only announce that he tested positive for COVID-19 but that his famed daughter sent him a ventilator to help with his recovery.

The Bajan patriarch told The Sun that he feared for his life when he got the diagnosis and heard from his celeb daughter “daily.”

“My daughter Robyn was checking in on me every day,’ he told The Sun. “I thought I was going to die to be honest. I have to say, ‘I love you so much, Robyn.’ She did so much for me. I appreciate everything she has done.”

Now PageSix reports that Mr. Fenty’s “my daughter sent me a ventilator” story was a lie. Not only that, but Rih who’s busy spending millions on relief efforts is also reportedly none too pleased.

“Rihanna got an unwelcome distraction from the work she’s doing to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus when her dad, Ronald Fenty, 66, claimed she sent him a ventilator after he tested positive for COVID-19. But a source close to the 32-year-old pop star claimed: “He doesn’t need a ventilator, and she didn’t send him one. […] And while he urged everyone “to stay home,” our source told us Rihanna was not aware of any COVID-19 diagnosis and is not happy with the story.”

What di rassclot is this?!

Over the years Rih and her dad have a strained relationship. Most recently she sued him for allegedly trying to capitalize on her highly successful Fenty Brand.

It’s unclear if Mr. Fenty completely fabricated the whole COVID-19 story, but if it’s true that he made up the ventilator portion then we’re sure Rih’s livid. SMFH!