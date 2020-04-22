Nice Try, Kemp: Keisha Lance Bottoms Responds To GA Governor’s Reopening Of Non-Essential Businesses

In wake of Georgia’s economy reopening there’s a social media meme that reads; “I don’t give a f*** what Kemp said, you better stay yo black a** in the motherf**** house.”

Several Atlantans have cosigned it including T.I...

and Atlanta’s esteemed Mayor apparently agrees with it too.

Keisha Lance Bottoms is just like a number of Georgians who are BALKING at the decision to allow non-essential businesses to open this week in Georgia. As previously reported Governor Brian Kemp announced that businesses including gyms, BOWLING alleys (seriously?!), barbershops, hair salons, massage parlors, nail salons, and other similar businesses can reopen statewide on Friday.

Following that some restaurants, CHURCHES, and theaters will be able to reopen on Monday, April 27 because the state is “on track” to meet the criteria for “Phase 1” of the process of reopening the state.

Luckily, the city of Atlanta has a Mayor named Keisha who has some sense.

Keisha’s been making her media rounds amid Brian Kemp’s asinine ordinance and she’s urging residents to STAY HOME and stay safe. Not only that, Keisha’s openly admitting that she’s worried that the death toll could skyrocket.

“It concerns me deeply that we are still seeing an upward trend in our state and we are rushing to reopen businesses,” The Mayor said on CBS News. “What I’ve said is I hope the governor is right and I’m wrong, because if he’s wrong more people will die,” Bottoms added.

Mayor Bottoms also said that she had no idea that Kemp was going to make the announcement and she thinks instead he should’ve found a way to make things easier for people to remain sheltered in place. She specifically named “removing obstacles to small business loans, staying evictions, and suspending bill payments.”

She also flat out called Kemp’s move “ridiculous” and urged people to listen to scientists, NOT elected officials.

“Don’t listen to me, don’t listen to the governor, don’t listen to the president,” Bottoms said. “Listen to the scientists, listen to the public health professionals, listen to the men and women who are going in our hospitals day in and day out. What are they saying? Their messaging is consistent, and it is ‘please stay home to help save lives.'”

On CBSN, Atlanta Mayor @KeishaBottoms advises citizens: "Don't listen to me, don't listen to the governor, don't listen to the president. Listen to the scientists…Their message is consistent, and it is, please stay home to save lives" https://t.co/9T8aUPjUrs pic.twitter.com/uKc8yiT0ZQ — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 22, 2020

Who are YOU listening to??? Keshia Lance Bottoms or Brian Kemp???