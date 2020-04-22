Surprise Surprise: Khloe Kardashian Konsidering Using Tristan Thompson For Sperm Donor Duty [VIDEO]

When your lying, cheating baby daddy will do ANYTHING to stay in your good graces — guess it only makes sense to make him a sperm donor for your frozen embryos. This season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” has touched a lot on Khloe’s single status and her mom’s belief she should put some eggs on ice “just in case” she wants to have more children. Looks like the next episode of the show she’s taken mom’s advice and is taking hormones to boost her egg production, now she just has to decide whether or not to enlist Tristan to donate sperm so she can freeze embryos.

Check out what happens when she tells her sisters about her plans:

We thought it was interesting that she basically wants to contract him that he won’t have anything to do with the child except just to be a biological donor. Is that odd considering that any kid she’d have using those embryos would have the exact same genetic make up as True. Wouldn’t it be kind of awkward to have him around for True’s sake, and not at all for a sibling?

We’re no experts but we’re thinking this might not be the brightest idea. UNLESS – Khloe is bluffing and she and Tristan actually ARE getting back together. What do you think?