Family Preciousness: Trey Songz Shows Baby Mama LOVE On Son’s 1st Birthday

Trey Songz is giving the mother of his son some well deserved public praise. The singer has been head over heels for his baby boy since revealing him to the world last year. Now Trey is celebrating 1 year of life and family. And baby boy is getting big.

The 35-year-old shouted out Noah’s mom with a message on Instagram, stating:

I’m obsessed; we did that, YOU did that! You’re a great Mother and you deal with all the extra’s very gracefully. I’ll always be eternally grateful to you Noah’s Mumma.

How sweet! Noah’s mommy’s identity hasn’t been confirmed but fans think she’s a woman named Caro Colon, the alleged sister to rapper Dave East’s baby mother.