Say Awww: Here’s What Happened When Trey Songz FINALLY Revealed His Wholesome Baby Mama

They look like my college classmates on FB. Cute. pic.twitter.com/HYSYnKxjvZ — Da Tile (@ZeeNTheCity) April 22, 2020

WELP, it FINALLY happened: Trey Songz revealed his beautifully wholesome baby mama (who fans believe is Dave East’s baby mama’s sister) in a warm and fuzzy Instagram post where he showered her with love while celebrating his adorable son Noah’s first birthday.

“I’m obsessed; we did that, YOU did that! You’re a great Mother and you deal with all the extra’s very gracefully. I’ll always be eternally grateful to you Noah’s Mumma,” Trey gushed in the caption.

At no point during his panty-melting, girlfriend-stealing career did we see Trey the family man coming but his Hallmark card-worthy photoshoot straight out of a JCPenney catalog was an unexpected plot twist that sent his fans into a hilarious frenzy.

Woooooooow I forgot trey songz had a baby on me pic.twitter.com/4AvNVFLY8r — JQ (@jqnotfuckinwitu) April 22, 2020

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Trey’s baby mama reveal on the flip.