Drew Dixon And Other Black Women Go “On The Record” About Russell Simmons And #MeToo In The Music Industry [VIDEO]

This is the trailer for the documentary that Russell Simmons was so upset about. You know, the one that had him writing Instagram posts accusing Oprah of bringing down black men. Yeah documentary. Watch the trailer below:

What did you think? It has to be so difficult to put yourself in a position where you know people will judge you — some will believe you but others will not, but it seems like these women really HAD to tell their truths regardless!

Here’s the full synopsis:

On The Record presents the powerful haunting story of music executive Drew Dixon (producer of hit records by Method Man and Mary J. Blige, Estelle and Kanye West, and Whitney Houston) as she grapples with her decision to become one of the first women of color, in the wake of #MeToo, to come forward and publicly name hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons in a sexual assault. The documentary, directed and produced by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering (The Hunting Ground, The Invisible War), and first reported by the New York Times, premiered earlier this year at Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews. It chronicles not only Dixon’s story but that of several other accusers – Sil Lai Abrams, Sheri Sher – delving deeply into the ways women of colors’ voices are all too often silenced and ignored when they allege sexual assault; as well as the cultural forces that pressure them to remain silent.

“On The Record” will be released on May 27th on HBO and will premiere on HBO’s new streaming platform, HBO Max which launches that same day.

We’ll definitely be watching.