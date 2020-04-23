No Future: The Complete History Of Scottie And Larsa Pippen’s Chaotic Marriage

Scottie Pippen is one of the biggest NBA stars of all time as part of the 90s Chicago Bulls dynasty. He’s also, over the past few years, been at the heart of a pretty chaotic marriage and divorce and post-marriage fiasco with his ex, Larsa. The two had been together for almost 20 years when things fell apart. And boy did it fall apart horribly.

This past Sunday, things fired up again when she responded to his career earnings as part of The Last Dance documentary on ESPN. Larsa sent shade about his money and it reminded people that they are one messed up duo that has a ton of issues.

