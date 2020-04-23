BIGOT-19: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Receives Racist Text From Surly Soup Cookie Over Coronavirus Lockdown

Georgia is in the middle of somewhat of a civil war. The d!¢khead governor, Brian Kemp, has announced that the state will re-open beginning tomorrow and has received proper backlash both statewide and nationally for his stupid-a$$ decision.

But just because Brian Kemp is too dumb to understand what’s happening in his streets doesn’t mean that the mayors of his state are dumb enough to follow his Trump-suckin’ lead.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has pushed back against Kemp saying that she will NOT re-open the A because the city is still showing COVID-19 growth and deaths. It makes no sense. Peep what she had to say in the video below.

Whenever someone speaks truth to power there is a price to be paid, unfairly, but a price nonetheless. Often those with the courage to say the truth to a group of people who would rather hear lies are attacked. Mayor Keisha is no different.

Last night, the mayor took to Instagram to share a violently racist text message that she got while sitting with her daughter…

With COVID-19 claiming more Black lives than any other racial demographic it comes as no surprise that this (probably white) person doesn’t give a damn about more dead negroes. He or she is probably horny as hell and hasn’t seen their cousin since the shutdown went into effect.