BlackInkCrew: Fans DRAGGED ‘Miserable’ Tati For Revealing THIS Days Before Walt’s Wedding

Last night, the ‘Black Ink’ crew retreated to Hawaii in honor of Walt who is about to get married, but could Tati stop Walt from even walking down the aisle? The tattoo shop receptionist revealed to her work buddies, Donna and Bae, that Walt had been flirting with her a few months back, and she finds it odd for a man who was about to propose!

Tati asked the ladies if she should reveal that Walt slid into her DMs and they gently broke it to her that her confession was a bit too late! In their opinion, Tati would be ruining a good day for no-azz reason but she’s not sure about that…

Walt in Tatti’s DMs??? We have so many questions 🤨 #BlackInkCrew pic.twitter.com/usRIN88gmy — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) April 23, 2020

Tati stays firm on her stance. She thinks she’s doing everyone a favor is she tells Walt’s fiancee. This is the part that bothered Black Ink fans.

Bringing this up DAYS before a wedding though 🤔 Do y’all agree with Donna on this one? #BlackInkCrew pic.twitter.com/TyJez8oQ1U — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) April 23, 2020

Tati basically got dragged and called miserable by viewers. Hit the flip to see why everyone thinks she has ill intentions with her little information on Walt.