Now Look At You: Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Shucked-And-Jived Just For His Zaddy Donald Trump To Throw Him Under A MARTA Bus [Video]

Earlier this week, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced that he was forgoing all advice from qualified medical professionals and re-opening the state in the midst of a life-threatening pandemic.

Since his announcement, Kemp has been panned, dragged, slammed, read, dismantled and cussed the f**k out for such an asinine decision that puts the public at great risk. The general idea was that Kemp must be doing this to appease his zaddy, Donald Trump.

And that might very well be true but during yesterday’s coronavirus task force briefing, Trump threw his sacrificial southern sex toy under a MARTA bus…

Our bet is that Trump saw the backlash and backed-off the comments that he had been making for weeks about how fast America would re-open.

Sad part is that we doubt that Kemp has learned a lesson. We’re almost positive he will continue to make whatever decisions zaddy asks of him regardless of the consequences.

F**k boi. SMH.