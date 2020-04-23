Pyer Moss Designer Kerby Jean-Raymond Directs Short Film For Wale “Sue Me” Where The Script Is Flipped For White America [VIDEO]

Wale has always been an out of the box kind of guy, but his latest video for “Sue Me” ft. Kelly Price is really creative. The visuals were directed by Pyer Moss designer Kerby Jean-Raymond and the clip stars ‘Waves’ actor Lucas Hedges living in a world where white people are the ones living at a socio economic disadvantage.

Super proud of my man @kerbito . It’s important for us to believe in our brothers/sisters . Encourage your people push each other . Celebrate their victories . Now if u not familiar with him go look at his stuff and thank me later lol — Wale (@Wale) April 22, 2020

Watch it below:

Wale spoke on the visuals via statement:

“What if you could walk through a day in the life of an average African American young man? What would you see? What would you hear? What would you face? We wanted to redefine the whole narrative and allow everybody to step into these shoes. I’ve never been more proud of a video than what we did here. Kerby really brought this vision to life, and Reebok helped make it a reality. I hope it makes you think a little. While you’re thinking, stay safe and stay home!”

And of course as is only right, Wale paid homage to his DC roots by releasing the video at 2:02PM EST on Wednesday.The song serves as the opening track on Wale’s 2019 album Wow… That’s Crazy [Warner Records]—available HERE.

Do you think conservatives and some white folks will be upset by this video?