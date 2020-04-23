Breaking: “Straight Outta Compton’s” Jason Mitchell Popped For Drug Trafficking & Gun Charges

UPDATE: Cops said they caught Jason Mitchell with two pounds of marijuana and 1,300 ecstasy pills – consistent with a “mid-level” distribution operation.

We hope this isn’t a case where art imitates life.

Cops in Mississippi have arrested “Straight Outta Compton” star Jason Mitchell on felony gun and drug trafficking charges, BOSSIP has learned.

Officers from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested the actor, 33 April 22, and allegedly found him with a mini Draco and a Glock 19, according to court records obtained by BOSSIP. The cops said he’s a felon, and it was illegal for him to have the weapons.

The New Orleans native was also charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance with an intent to distribute. The police said Mitchell was caught with both 1,300 ecstasy pills and two pounds of marijuana.

Police said they pulled Mitchell over in his GMC Yukon yesterday at 10 a.m. in Gulfport, Miss, and searched his car. They allegedly found the drugs and the guns, and he was immediately taken into custody, the Harrison County Sheriff said in a statement.

He was charged and released on $150,000 bond, though court date had been set for his arraignment.

Mitchell, who found fame following his nuanced portrayal of “Eazy E’s” rise from a small-time drug dealer to rap star in “Straight Outta Compton,” has struggled in the spotlight in recent months. He was fired from the TV show, “The Chi,” after his co-star Tiffany Boone and season two showrunner Ayanna Floyd Davis complained that he was behaving sexually inappropriately towards them. He has struggled to find work on TV and film since.

Mitchell hasn’t publicly addressed the arrest, but his rep told TMZ that the incident was “a misunderstanding.”

“Jason is at home with his family right now, working on an amazing new project,” the rep said, according to the site. “News stories move fast and oftentimes without all of the facts. This misunderstanding will be resolved shortly. We trust that the court systems blind justice will protect Jason’s rights and allow him to tell his story.”

No lawyer was listed for Mitchell as of April 23.

This story is developing.