Trespassin’ Baller 12: Hear The Hilarious Story Of An Embarrassed Tom Brady Accidentally Walking Into Stranger’s House [Video]

Tom Brady is a Tampa Bay Buccaneer now in case you somehow hadn’t heard.

As such, he’s living in Florida and conducting his business to prepare for the upcoming (?) season.

According to TMZ, one day, Tom was on his way to link up with the Buccs’ offensive coordinator and former NFL QB Byron Leftwich and talk football. Thing is, Byron lives right next door to a self-described comedian named David Kramer and their two houses look damn near identical.

Ya see where we’re going with this?

Tom Brady walks confidently into this guy’s crib and what happens next is comedy gold.

Tom not-so-terriffc.