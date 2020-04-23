So Sad: Elizabeth Warren’s Oldest Brother Don Reed Passes Away After Battling Coronavirus

Elizabeth Warren reveals her oldest brother Don Reed has died from COVID-19
Coronavirus doesn’t give a single f**k about who you are, who you’re related to, or what you do for a living.
We’ve seen actors, athletes, doctors, school teachers, cops, factory workers, musicians, and politicians all have to face the viral violence of COVID-19.
Today, Senator Elizabeth Warren took to social media to announce that her oldest brother, Don Reed, had just died from coronavirus.
This virus is going to haunt people for a very long time. Not just those who become sick and recover, but also the families and friends who will continue to lose loved ones. It almost a guarantee that by the there is a SAFE vaccine developed, we all know someone personally who has died or became sick.
Prayers up for Elizabeth Warren’s family and rest in peace to her brother.
