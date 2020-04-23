The Real: The Ladies Talk Not Taking For THESE Things For Granted Amid Quarantine [Video]

It’s scary times today because of coronavirus and it really makes you think about all of the small things we took for granted…like going outside! The ladies of “The Real” kept a segment of their Girl Chat simple this week, with Loni asking “what are not taken for granted anymore?”

Jeannie, who misses her manicurist, says she missed seeing people in general with Tamera agreeing. Human connection, like saying hello and shaking hands is lost and Tamera talks a little about how she took it for granted.

Amanda Seales says having freetime was impossible before and now she’ll never take it for granted. She also adds that she’ll be getting a dog to enjoy her free time with in the future. Hit play to see it.