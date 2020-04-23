Dammit: Fred The Godson Passes Away At Age 35 From Coronavirus

Fred the Godson has passed away today as another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic that has taken almost 50,000 Americans over the past 30-40 days.

Just a few short weeks ago Fred posted the following photo to social media the day he was placed on a ventilator and the hip-hop community gathered to wish him well in his recovery.

I’m in here with this Covid-19 shit! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!! #GodIsGreat pic.twitter.com/e6xRM3OSWb — FRED THE GODSON (@FREDTHEGODSON) April 6, 2020

Today, one of Fred’s friends and regular collaborators Jaquae confirmed that the Bronx rapper, life-long severe asthmatic, has lost his battle with COVID-19.

The same hip-hop community that wished Fred well now has to wish him a peaceful transition to the afterlife.

Rest In Peace Fred the Godson 🙏🏽 — Lloydbanks (@Lloydbanks) April 23, 2020

RIP Fred The Godson 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/yUUcJ1gVJd — Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) April 23, 2020

Long live Fred The Godson . 🙏🏽 — Alchemist Type Beat (@Alchemist) April 23, 2020

Damn man smh RIP Fred the godson 🙏 — CONWAY (@WHOISCONWAY) April 23, 2020

Damn, RIP my man Fred The Godson. Since like 2001 it was always great vibes and bar fests when we were around one another. Lyrical swordsman of the highest order for the city. Smh. 🙏🏽🙏🏽 #FredTheGodson — Skyzoo (@skyzoo) April 23, 2020

Rest In Peace Fred the Godson. As an MC your pen was amazing and inspiring to me. As a person, you were the nicest guy— always with a good vibe and a supportive word. — Rob Markman 💭 (@RobMarkman) April 23, 2020

Rest in peace to Fred the Godson and prayers for his wife, children, family, and friends.