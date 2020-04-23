Fred The Godson dies at age 35 from coronavirus
Dammit: Fred The Godson Passes Away At Age 35 From Coronavirus
- By Bossip Staff
Fred the Godson has passed away today as another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic that has taken almost 50,000 Americans over the past 30-40 days.
Just a few short weeks ago Fred posted the following photo to social media the day he was placed on a ventilator and the hip-hop community gathered to wish him well in his recovery.
Today, one of Fred’s friends and regular collaborators Jaquae confirmed that the Bronx rapper, life-long severe asthmatic, has lost his battle with COVID-19.
The same hip-hop community that wished Fred well now has to wish him a peaceful transition to the afterlife.
Rest in peace to Fred the Godson and prayers for his wife, children, family, and friends.
