True Or False? Fans Think Jordyn Woods Is Sending Kylie Jenner A Message In Her Latest IG Post

Jordyn Woods is keeping busy while social distancing by sharing her best bikini flicks. The influencer’s latest photos, however, have fans thinking she’s showcasing more than just her hourglass figure. Could the 22-year-old be sending a subliminal message to ex-bestie Kylie Jenner?

In the bikini flick, Jordyn is staring off in the distant ocean scene in a cream-colored swimsuit. The caption seems to be a message to someone she misses.

imissyouandiloveyou

Fans jumped into Jordyn’s comments immediately, saying that the photo is a throwback from a vacation Jordyn and Kylie took together over a year ago, before the Tristan-Khloe scandal. One person wrote: “I think [she misses Kylie] because this photo was taken on her vacation with Kylie,” as another assumed: “She misses Stormi, her god baby.”

Interesting. do you think Jordyn and Kylie could ever be friends again?