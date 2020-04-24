Making Peace: Matt Barnes Apologizes Publicly To Anansa Sims For Messy Co-parenting Beef

Matt Barnes is making peace with Anansa Sims, his ex-girlfriend, and the mother to his youngest son Ashton. The father offered a sincere public apology for all of the messy post-breakup shenanigans he put Anansa through.

As BOSSIP has been reporting, Anansa and Matt split at the top of the year. The break up turned messy in the public after Matt made an Instagram caption alleging that Anansa had been keeping their son away from him, spitefully. The mom defended herself in several posts displaying text message proof to debunk Matt’s claims.

As of now, Matt and Anansa remain split but Matt wants to make peace and asked for her public forgiveness. Matt’s caption reads:

Day by day trying to better myself Private apologies don’t work for publicly disrespected.

Peace • Love • Happines

In the 2 minute clip, Matt expresses being sorry for all of the stuff he did in public to hurt the mother of his seed when they hit a rough patch.

It made me wanna really take a step back and apologize to my ex Anansa for taking our relationship, or our breakup public. When we hit a rocky point, flipping-out, out of emotion. It was wrong for me to do. Should have learned the first time.

Matt’s public apology got a public response from Anansa. Hit the flip for more!