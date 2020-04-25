Thicker Than Oxtail Gravy: Isaiah Simmons’ Wagon-Dragging Stallion Bae Trends During NFL Draft

Isaiah Simmons' Wagon-Dragging Baddie Boo Trends During NFL Draft
- By Bossip Staff
Last night’s surprisingly entertaining NFL Draft had multiple viral moments, meme-able visuals and top Arizona Cardinals draft pick Isaiah Simmons’ wagon-dragging stallion of a girlfriend who stole the show with her swoon-worthy cameo during the unforgettable quarantine event.
Oh yes, she’s baddd and immediately trended on Twitter (along with CeeDee Lamb and Isaiah Wilson) where thirsty-fingered creeps, savages and nasties gushed over her, tweeted all sorts of provocative reaction GIFs and begged for her Instagram handle on a shenanigan-filled night marking the first major sports-related event of the pandemic era.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Isaiah Simmons’ wagon-dragging stallion bae on the flip.
