Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From The 2020 NFL Draft From Home

Last night’s first-of-its-kind NFL Draft was full of hilarious shenanigans on a meme-able night where lifelong dreams were achieved, losing franchises improved their rosters and social media rejoiced over the first pro sports-related activity in monthssss.

Unlike previous drafts held in packed venues with excited crowds, this live-streamed spectacle focused on quarantined players being drafted by quarantined team execs in a totally surreal experience that fueled endless jokes, plot twists, viral moments, real-time memes, classic clips and pre-‘rona nostalgia while serving as a preview for the new normal.

Peep the funniest tweets from the 2020 NFL Draft from home on the flip.

