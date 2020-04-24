Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From The 2020 NFL Draft From Home

Excellent recovery by CeeDee Lamb. This is a Pro Bowl move. pic.twitter.com/xaNMyPuoT6 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 24, 2020

Last night’s first-of-its-kind NFL Draft was full of hilarious shenanigans on a meme-able night where lifelong dreams were achieved, losing franchises improved their rosters and social media rejoiced over the first pro sports-related activity in monthssss.

Unlike previous drafts held in packed venues with excited crowds, this live-streamed spectacle focused on quarantined players being drafted by quarantined team execs in a totally surreal experience that fueled endless jokes, plot twists, viral moments, real-time memes, classic clips and pre-‘rona nostalgia while serving as a preview for the new normal.

I have moved Isaiah Wilson’s mom to the best pick of the draft tonight. Get on up out of here pic.twitter.com/JkrX3f8QKN — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) April 24, 2020

Peep the funniest tweets from the 2020 NFL Draft from home on the flip.