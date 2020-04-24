Isaiah Wilson's Mother Tosses His Girlfriend During NFL Draft
Twitter EXPLODED When This Black Momma Tossed Becky Off Her NFL Drafted Son; Race War Erupts
- By Bossip Staff
The NFL Draft was in a different format this year, obviously. That format was all video and teleconferencing due to COVID-19. The new format gave us a look into players’ living rooms and lives as they get drafted. This provided all sorts of comedy and insight.
The biggest viral moment of the night came when Isaiah Wilson was drafted 29th to the Tennessee Titans. His girlfriend tried to celebrate with him, sitting on his lap and giving him some love while he celebrated. What she didn’t account for was mama Wilson:
She tossed Karen to the side like she was nothing and gave us one of the funniest moments in professional sports history. This prompted pure comedy and hilarity.
Take a look…
