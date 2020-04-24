So Sad: Rep. Maxine Waters Says Her Sister Is Dying Of Coronavirus

COVID-19 is affecting more and more people including one of our favorite changemakers.

Auntie Maxine Waters announced on the House floor Thursday that her sister is dying of coronavirus in a St. Louis, Missouri hospital. Rep. Waters was on the floor ahead of a debate on a $494 billion coronavirus stimulus relief bill when she shared the personal news.

“I’m going to take a moment to dedicate this legislation to my dear sister who is dying in a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri right now, infected by the coronavirus,” the California Democrat and chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, said.

Rep. Maxine Waters: "I am going to take a moment to dedicate this legislation to my dear sister who is dying in a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, right now infected by the Coronavirus." pic.twitter.com/sX58UK1A3L — The Hill (@thehill) April 23, 2020

Her sad news came ahead of Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.) sharing that she too has been personally affected by the virus.

“Another dear friend of mine has passed,” she said. “I stand here today with my heart broken.”

MadameNoire reports that the bill both congresswomen were championing passed and was part of the already passed Paycheck Protection Program and the pending Health Care Enhancement Act, which is also expected to pass the House vote today.

The new relief bill will help employers offering $370 billion in relief and provide $100 billion to hospitals.

Dingy Dorito is expected to sign it today.

We’re offering Auntie Maxine our thoughts and prayers. Continue to social distance and stay safe at home, everyone.