Watch This One Of A Kind Wedding Toast Where The Maid Of Honor Brought Out Her Best Bridesmaid Bars

We love love. And we love hip-hop. So we just HAD to post this viral wedding toast that married the two. Pun intended. Bridesmaid Chidinma kicked some beautiful bars at her best friend’s wedding in Cancun this past November. Chidi posted the clip in January and it was recently picked up by one of our favorite bridal pages @munaluchibride. Check it out below:

WE love that she used the instrumental to “International Players Anthem” to rap to. Is this something that you’d welcome at your wedding? Or are you a little more traditional?

Check out more photos from the epic wedding below: