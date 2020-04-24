First-Team All-AHT! AHT! Top Cowboys Draft Pick CeeDee Lamb Snatches Phone From Meddling Boo On LIVE TV, Blows Up Twitter

She saw that phone buzzin and was like who congratulating us? 😭😭😭#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/9E5kE9BcuU — Myles Pearson™ (@myles_pearson) April 24, 2020

We didn’t think an NFL Draft during a global pandemic would be so entertaining but it absolutely was and gave us all sorts of hilarious shenanigans that included top Cowboys draft pick CeeDee Lamb snatching his phone from his meddling baddie boo on LIVE TV in the SECOND most viral moment of the night.

Wait….twitter detectives found that CeeDee’s phone snatching boo is Trae Young’s ex?! And he quote tweeted the video like it was just random? Lmaooo I love this app! 😭 pic.twitter.com/VWWlF07zgn — 👸🏾L E A👸🏾 (@_MissLeandra) April 24, 2020

Oh yes, it was quite the viral moment (with an awkward Trae Young plot twist) that fueled a hilarious flurry of clownery, messy chitter-chatter and memes during the first (ESSENTIAL) sports-related spectacle of the pandemic era.

