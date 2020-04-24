Atlanta Radio Legend Ryan Cameron Discharged, Reveals Real Reason For Hospitalization

Atlantans are ecstatic now that a hometown hero is on the mend. Radio legend Ryan Cameron has been discharged after weeks of being hospitalized. The news comes from Cameron himself who posted a pic announcing that he’s been released from care.

“Discharged “ there is nothing more we can do for you medically, take our meds and see you for follow up!” he quoted healthcare workers as saying. “Love y’all and damn it’s a lotta miles between heart valve and massive heart attack #negronews ?? God is incredible.”

AWESOME NEWS.

The Majic ATL host also gave an update this week to his longtime friend/fellow radio legend Rashan Ali who was filling in for him on-air. While many speculated that Cameron tested positive for COVID-19 and had a “massive heart attack” he denied the claims and said he was hospitalized for sepsis and a congenital heart valve issue.

“Fortunately, for me, I tested negative from the virus. But I tested positive for sepsis,” Cameron revealed noting that he was “unconscious through Easter.” “When I was 30 years old, I was diagnosed with mitral valve prolapse, which is regurgitation. There is four valves in the heart,” he added. “I inherited the trait from my father. Of all the things the man has given me.”

[…] “Your boy will be back soon!”

We’re so glad to hear that Ryan Cameron’s home and feeling better. We can’t wait to hear him back on the airwaves!