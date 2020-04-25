Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Gives An Intimate Look Into Her Life On The Latest Episode Of Complex’s “The In Crowd” [Video]

Issa Rae is one of the busiest ladies in show business between her movies dropping back-to-back, filming her show Insecure for HBO, and finding time for herself, she rarely has a moment to spare. To give us a better look into the life of Issa, she has decided to be the latest host of Complex’s new series, The In Crowd. The In Crowd is a show that gives people an intimate look into the daily routine–or lack thereof–that exists in (insert celebrity name here)’s life day by day and hour by hour.

On her episode, Issa hilariously takes viewers through her daily routine while being quarantined at home and delves into everything from her 4AM morning workout to her 6:30PM evening walk. Issa keeps it all the way authentic during the episode, showing moments like her napping, cooking, and most importantly, fighting the urge to be unproductive after eating even tho the task of writing is still looming in the background.

“You know how after you eat you don’t feel like doing sh*t, like I don’t feel like writing, and this sh*t is already late…I’m a get it done though, cause I persevere.”

Catch Issa’s day to day breakdown for Complex below!