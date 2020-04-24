F The System: Peep The Teaser Trailer To New Netflix Documentary ‘The Innocence Files’ [Video]

There is not a lot of justice in the criminal system that America employs to decide guilt or innocence.

There are far too many innocent people in prison and death row who have not committed the crimes that this state has brought upon them. Many of those folks are desperate to have the truth revealed and to be freed from their oppressor. That’s where The Innocence Network and Innocence Project come in.

Netflix is preparing to release a new series called The Innocence Files that dives into eight wrongful convictions the have been uncovered and overturned by the nonprofit organization.

Peep the trailer below.