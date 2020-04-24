Astronomical: Travis Scott Virtual Fortnite Concert Draws In Over 12 Million Viewers [Video]

Travis Scott has cemented himself as one of the biggest live hip-hop acts in recent memory. He is the top pick for every festival and no matter how many times they’ve booked him, it never seems to be enough for the fans. With coronavirus halting concerts for the foreseeable future, many have been trying to deliver a virtual experience for their fans. The majority have taken to Instagram to hold their concerts, but it’s no surprise that even the IG concerts have lacked the actual concert element and vibe. Travis Scott has always been known to take his activations and events to the next level, and for his virtual concert, that’s exactly what he did. Travis teamed up with Epic Games to host an in-game concert experience on Fortnite and blew all his fans away.

Over 12.3 million concurrent players participated live in Travis Scott's Astronomical, an all-time record! Catch an encore performance before the tour ends: https://t.co/D7cfd2Vxcc — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 24, 2020

The in-game event gathered of 12.3 million eyeballs to watch a virtual Travis Scott run through his hit records and debut a new song featuring Kid Cudi. Travis also received his own in-game playable character aka “The Travis Scott Skin”. These numbers top almost any in-home experience provided during quarantine thus far. To further the experience on his official website TravisScott.com, he also released merchandise from the event including 12″ dolls, t-shirts and other accessories which also sold out in minutes. Safe to say the brand is strong.

You can catch a recap from Ninja below.