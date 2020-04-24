SMH: Garcelle Beauvais Talks Ex Cheating For 5 Years Of 9-Year Marriage, “I Wouldn’t Wish It On My Worst Enemy”

ICYMI: Garcelle Beauvais, the newest cast member to join “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills”, spilled the story of the day she caught her husband cheating and the details are really sad. Fellow actress Ali Landry visited Garrcelle in her home while she gave details.

‘And then one day nine years ago, I said, ‘Hey, Mike, can I use your phone?’ And so I look at the phone, and I see a text that says, ‘I love you,’” she said. “I go, ‘Hey, what’s this?’ And his face changed. And he said, ‘I’ve been having an affair.’ And I said, ‘How long?’ And he said, ‘Five years.’”

Garcelle says she’s grateful for everything that she went through. “I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy, but I know who I am,” she said. “I know how much I’ve grown.”

Garcelle and Mike Nilon have two sons, twins Jax and Jaid both 11. The actress says she was completely blindsided by her husband carrying on an extensive affair. In the clip from the show she still looks visibly upset telling the story from 10-years ago.

What happened next, made headlines. Garcelle inadvertently leaked her messy marriage details to the press.

“I’m a hothead, so that night I wrote an email to friends and colleagues at Mike’s work, and the subject was, ‘What does Tiger Woods, Jesse James, and Mike Nilon have in common?’ And that email got leaked to the press.”

You can watch the full clip HERE.