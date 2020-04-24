BOSSIPSounds: K Camp Drops New Album Kiss 5 And Hosts Exclusive Preview On Instagram Live

K Camp’s new album Kiss 5 is available right now on all streaming platforms.

The Atlanta artist/songwriter has enjoyed one of the biggest viral moments of 2020 with the #RenegadeChallenge but he wasn’t about that rest-on-your-laurels life, he back with some new-new!

The first KISS album dropped way back in 2011 so to be at this point now means the end of the line for the series and bigger and better things for K Camp:

“It’s really the last K.I.S.S., so I wanted to fill it with big records that can carry on. If I’m gonna give you the last one, it’s gonna be special.”

One of the most hotly anticipated records on the project is unquestionably “Black Men Don’t Cheat” featuring Ari Lennox, 6LACK and Tink but the album also has features form Wale, Jacquees, Jeremih and more.

Last night, K Camp held a KISS 5 listening party on Instagram live where he talked to the fans, played the album, and had some very freaky ambiance in the background…

Press play to check it out!

KISS 5 is out now. Perfect weekend to catch some of these vibes.