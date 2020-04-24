“Love Goals” Exclusive: Mimi And Coolio Reach A Breaking Point [Video]

OWN’s “Love Goals” has a new episode on the horizon and we’ve got a sneak peek for your viewing pleasure. This week Coolio and his fiancee Mimi are at odds after a petty argument about cooking. When Mimi tries to help Sundy while cooking, Coolio steps in, and an angry Mimi storms off.

“Coolio tends to blow me off a lot and it’s very very irritating especially because if I don’t listen to what he says it’s a full-on argument,” said Mimi. “But if I ask him to do something I’m tripping.”

OOP! Is Coolio being bossy or just trying to help?

Here’s more on the episode:

“Saturday, April 25 (9 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET/PT) Episode: I Don’t Want To Do This Anymore

Spirit brings her clients to a junkyard for an expressive therapy exercise. Later, Sundy’s mom joins Spirit to work through family resentments, and Coolio is unsure if he is the right guy for Mimi.”

As previously reported “Love Goals” follows renowned family and relationship therapist, Spirit, who counsels five celebrity couples throughout their tumultuous relationships. The five couples are; Benzino and Althea Heart, Dwayne “Money” Bowe and Theresa Bowe; Sundy Carter and Breyon Williams; DJ Spinderella and comedian Quenton “Q” Coleman; and last but not least, Coolio, and his fiancé, Mimi Ivey.