Teyana Taylor Reveals Details On Her New Album, Iman’s Music, Broadway Goals & More on Red Bull Music’s IG Live [Video]

Teyana Taylor is perhaps the busiest woman in show business. She’s multitalented, investing her time into music, film, broadway, directing, choreography, and so much more–plus, we can’t forget her personal life, where she is a daughter, mother, and wife.

It’s safe to say her time is limited, however, Teyana always finds time for her Red Bull family. Coming off the success of her collaborative effort with Red Bull for her Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House of Petunia special, Teyana hopped on Red Bull’s IG live to chop it up with her fans. During the live session she dished about personal and professional life. Here are some of the highlights:

TEYANA ON HER NEW ALBUM:

“We’ve been working on the album. The album is done – that’s why I look crazy right now. Before I got on with y’all, we literally just did the listening of the album. Y’all gonna be so happy.”

“This album is definitely more of a vibe. I don’t really do fast song like that. There are some head boppers. It’s not super-fast – you can dance and you can cry and you can ride- what’s the age group tuning in here?”

TEYANA ON QUARANTINE WITH IMAN:

“Surviving, that’s the only answer. I’m alive, locking in to get the album done, designing the merch. Sleeping and eating.”

“Iman in studio B, I’m in studio A. We both have our little caves. He got his man cave, I got my Auntie cave. We both locking in on albums. I ain’t ‘gonna front though before we finished the studio, I was like, “Child, what’s going on?” He was like, “I know you don’t feel good, but you look good.” Before the studio was built, I wanted all the attention.”

TEYANA ON THE FORMATION OF HER ALL-FEMALE PRODUCTION CREW THE AUNTIES & THE AUNTIES INTERNSHIP:

“We used to shoot all our videos at home and buy our props at Home Depot and Ikea, set them up on the stage by ourselves… That scene where I’m in a forest? We shot that in my shower. We put up a bunch of fake plants.”

“That’s why I started the Aunties, you know I wanted to support artists. We started the Aunties to help artists that don’t have the budget or label support. You don’t need $10,000 dollars. You don’t need much to bring your vision to life.”

“The Aunties came from us being Golden Girls. When it was time to go to the club, we be in the salon talking about Auntie kind of stuff.. always falling asleep.”

“Back when we were on the VII tour, I want say maybe 60% of the people there were all aunties. We all have old souls too. We were legit at the concert and aunties and older were in the crowd. It was good to see all ages, but I love my aunties.”

“The Aunties are starting an internship. We need some nieces!”

TEYANA ON HER FAVORITE MUSIC TO PERFORM & VII vs. K.T.S.E:

“My favorite song to perform? I’m ‘gonna share a couple favorite songs. “Gonna Love Me” with the crowd… that shit hits different. Of course, we love to dance and to perform but the emotion that comes out of [“Gonna Love Me”] .. it’s always an emotion. It reminds me of how much work I put in. It goes to show your hard work doesn’t go unnoticed. It’s also the hardest to perform because I get so emotional. Between “Gonna Love Me” and “Issues/Hold On.”

“My favorite probably has to be VII, because that was more of a ‘body of work’.”

During the live, she also discussed her ambitions of wanting to make a broadway play and dished on her former crush, Shia LaBeouf. Teyana doesn’t plan on slowing down any time soon and is working on adding even more to her plate until she achieves everything on her list! Check out some footage down below.