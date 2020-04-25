“It Was Crickets”: Eminem Thinks His Joke About Dunking On Michael Jordan Is What Made Their Business Deal Fall Apart [Video]

Beside the footage itself, some of the best content to come from Michael Jordan’s documentary, The Last Dance, is all the stories his friends in the entertainment industry have been telling about him. The most recent one to join in the fun was Eminem, who told a particularly embarrassing anecdote that really captures MJ’s essence–especially how competitive he is.

In an interview with Sway this week, Em–alongside his manager, Paul Rosenberg–revealed that a joke he told Jordan went so bad, they lost out on a potential business deal.

“I don’t know Paul, if you remember this. We were talking about doing some kind of shoe together… Everything was cool, he’s super cool, and everything was good until we get to the end of the phone call and I said, ‘Yo man when are you gonna come to Detroit so I can dunk on you.’ And it was crickets. I don’t remember exactly what he said, but I think he just kinda like, just laughed and I remember getting off the phone going, ‘Oh my God I think I might have just blew it.'”

Even though Rosenberg clarified that they have since done business together, Em was still “mortified” by the experience.

“Because to me in my head it was a total joke, right? It’s so ridiculous for me to think that I could dunk on Jordan, right? So in my head, it’s one of those things that you think is gonna be funnier in your head than when you actually say it. So I don’t know what happened after that.”

Check out the full interview down below to hear Eminem’s MJ story for yourself: