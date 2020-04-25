Stoopid: Donald Chump Will Force 1,000 Cadets To Return To Campus For His West Point Commencement Speech

If there’s anyone who has no f***ing idea what’s going on right now, it’s the man who’s supposed to be our commander in chief.

Last week, Donald Trump announced that he would deliver a commencement speech to the graduating class at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point–a move that will reportedly force 1,000 cadets to return a campus that closed down last month due to the coronavirus.

“I’m doing [the commencement speech] at West Point, which I look forward to. I did it last year at Air Force. I did it in Annapolis. I did it at the Coast Guard Academy and I’m doing it at West Point,” Trump said during a press conference last week. “And I assume … they’ll have [social] distancing. They’ll have some big distance, so it’ll look very different than it ever looked.”

The Cheeto In Chief announced this decision as Mike Pence prepared to speak at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado last week. Sources told the Times that Trump’s impromptu announcement came as a surprise, since organizers had yet to finalize the ceremony plans.

There were reportedly talks about rescheduling the graduation from late May to mid-June, but those plans were not completed at the time Trumpito confirmed his June 13 speech.

“He’s the commander in chief, that’s his call,” Sue Fulton, a West Point graduate and former chairwoman of the academy’s Board of Visitors, said to the Times. “Cadets are certainly excited about the opportunity to have something like the classic graduation, standing together, flinging their hats in the air. But everyone is leery about bringing 1,000 cadets into the New York metropolitan area for a ceremony … It’s definitely a risk.”

Lt. Col. Christopher Ophardt told the Times that a handful of cadets along with approximately 30 staff members have tested positive for coronavirus since leaving campus last month.