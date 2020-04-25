This Is Intense: HBO Releases Teaser Trailer For New Michaela Coel Series About Date Rape ‘I May Destroy You’

If you’re a fan of the show Chewing Gum then you already know that Michaela Coel is an amazing creative.

Today HBO released a teaser trailer for her new show called I May Destroy You. We’ll warn you now, the show is about sexual consent, date rape, and drugging. If any of those things act as a trigger you may want to skip out on this one.

That said, Michaela’s performance in just these few scenes is incredible and it appears that a role like this could take her acting career to another level with regards to drama and darker themes.

Check out the video below and let us know what you see.

Survey says…?