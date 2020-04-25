Toya Wright Defends Letting ‘Family Hustle’ Cameras Into Brothers’ Murder Trial

Toya Wright is responding to the backlash she faced for allowing reality TV cameras into the courtroom to capture the murder trial of the man who is charged with killing her brothers in 2016.

In September on 2019, a man named Antoine “Tweezy” Edwards was convicted of killing Toya’s brothers, 24-year-old Ryan “Rudy” Johnson and 31-year-old Joshua Johnson. Edwards was sentenced to life in prison. Reality TV cameras were there to capture the trial for Toya’s storyline on “Tiny & T.I.: Friends and Family Hustle.

Toya defends documenting the heavy experience for reality tv, telling Page Six, “This is my reality.”