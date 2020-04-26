Pure Comedy: Brad Pitt Fact Checks Trump As Dr. Fauci For ‘Saturday Night Live’ [Video]

Saturday Night Live’s cast members are operating from home for now, just like most of the world during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Luckily for us, it’s not only the show’s regulars participating in the festivities, because for the past two weeks, the show has pulled in some big name guests to get in on all the fun.

For the show’s cold open, Brad Pitt played the role of Dr. Anthony Fauci–which is exactly what he (jokingly) requested in the event that the show used him in a skit. In the video, Brad as Dr. Fauci fact checked all of the statements Donald Trump has said to the American people about the coronavirus. After all the jokes and poking fun, Pitt sent a message to the real Dr. Fauci along with all of the first responders in the United States, saying thank you for everything they’ve done over the past few weeks.

Just as Brad Pitt, the entire SNL cast conducted the rest of the episode from the comfort of their own homes, which has resulted in a very different show than we’re used to. Check out Brad Pitt’s Dr. Fauci impression down below to see the magic for yourself: