A Lil’ Positivity: Lil Durk Helps Deliver Meals To Hospital Staff In Chicago

Just like a lot of other celebrities right now, Lil Durk is doing his part to make sure those who really need it have a good meal while they step up to fight the coronavirus.

The rapper and his crew stopped by Chicago’s Rush University Medical Center on Friday to deliver packaged meals to some of the hospital’s employees. According to reports from TMZ, the food was prepared by PHLAVZ Bar & Grille, a restaurant that is owned by Lil Durk’s manager. For those who weren’t working at the time, they also prepared an additional 100 meals that healthcare workers were able to pick up on Friday evening.

“I been living down in Atlanta, but everyone back home has been in my thoughts, especially those doing something for the community and all the neighborhood heroes,” Durk said in a statement to Uproxx. “I thought about all the first responders putting their lives on the line to help out and it inspired me, so I took a jet back to Chicago to show my thanks … to show love and inspire our community to be strong and help one another out through these times.”

This makes Lil Durk the latest celebrity to give back to his community, following in the footsteps of people like Kanye West, Future, Meek Mill, Tyler Perry, and more.