Ex-Friend Files: NeNe #SnakeGate Shades Yovanna After The #RHOA Reunion, Receipts Released

What. A. Mess.

The #RHOA virtual reunion took place Thursday and it was apparently filled with so much drama, that there’s STILL shade being thrown. During the #RHOA Reunion, there were apparently a ton of blowups, LoveBScott reports that Kenya Moore played up allegations that NeNe Leakes has a secret boyfriend named Rodney and Eva Marcille got into it with both NeNe and her “little sis” Porsha.

But B. Scott adds that things got especially interesting when the alleged #RHOA snake Yovanna Momisplair made an appearance and blasted her now ex-friend NeNe Leakes. If you can remember Yovanna “the snake” allegedly secretly recorded Cynthia Bailey dissing NeNe. Yovanna said however that the audio never even existed and hinted that NeNe played up the recording rumors for camera time and to help Yovanna secure a peach.

During the reunion, NeNe was allegedly revealed as the “mastermind behind #SnakeGate” and allegedly sent Yovanna a Cease and Desist letter “in an attempt to stop her from speaking on the truth.” Things apparently got so heated that NeNe allegedly walked away from her laptop.

Welllllllllll, NeNe’s apparently none too pleased about what happened at the reunion because she’s blasting Yovanna and bringing out receipts to prove that Yovanna LIED about #SnakeGate. According to NeNe, Yovanna did indeed record Cynthia and she has the texts to prove it. In them, Yovanna says her husband’s advised her not to release the audio because of potential legal ramifications.

“OH YOU NEED DATE AND TIME? NO PROBLEM!….what i think or what i know? I know the thirst is real,” NeNe captioned a post with texts from Yovanna. Oh my video going up on YouTube shortly! Me, YoYo, my producer, an executive, her hubby, and my hubby all met at the Intercontinental hotel n buckhead to discuss this audio she had. What I’m i telling you for, I HAVE THE RECEIPTS because i felt this day would come….dropping tomorrow! For real good nite now.”

OH BWOY.

The receipt of Yovanna speaking on #SnakeGate was released on NeNe’s son’s King Brentt YouTube channel.

“He said Cynthia can pursue legal action against me and I am NOT protected by Bravo in any way,” reads an alleged text from Yovanna.

